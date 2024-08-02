LIVE from 20:30: GAK vs Red Bull Salzburg

"We might not pull up trees, but ..."

The coach refrained from making a big announcement. Instead, this could be read on the Red Jackets' homepage: "This year will be our year! We may not be tearing down trees, but at least we'll be sawing off big branches." At best, the first "big branch" Salzburg should be sawn off right at the start. A feat that has already been achieved once. In the opening game of the 2005/06 season, GAK defeated Salzburg 3:1 in the very first game of the Red Bull era. At the time, Gernot Messner was no longer a player in Salzburg kit - the GAK coach had to leave the club after Red Bull joined.