LIVE from 20:30: GAK vs Red Bull Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg have celebrated 13 league titles since GAK had to say goodbye to the Bundesliga. It's been a while, 17 years and 74 days to be precise, since the Red Jackets' supporters were last able to cheer on their team in Austria's top flight. The almost eternal longing for first-class football comes to an end today when Graz welcome Salzburg for the opening match of the 51st Bundesliga season.
"Tremendous feeling that we can play the opening game!"
The euphoria before the kick-off is boundless in the red part of Graz. "Everyone at the club, every fan, every player and we in the coaching team are incredibly happy. It's a tremendous feeling to be able to play the opening game," said coach Gernot Messner. After all, it has been a long road that has ultimately led GAK back to where it deserves to be.
Three years after winning its only Bundesliga title to date, the financially shaken club was relegated in 2007. After years in the regional league, a new start in the lower echelons of amateur soccer followed. But bit by bit, season after season, the team from Graz worked its way back up. They returned to professional soccer in 2019, and five years later finally made the final step back into the Bundesliga.
"We don't know how good we are at this level!"
The biggest possible challenge awaits right at the start with Salzburg. Messner obviously sees the clash with the former serial champions as a bonus game that should provide important insights. "We don't know how good we are at this level. After the game, we'll be able to say for sure where we stand, what's good and where we still need to develop," explained the Carinthian. In addition, there is still uncertainty as to how Salzburg will perform with the new coach.
The team's own tactical approach has been adapted for the Bundesliga. In contrast to the championship season in League 2, not only are nine new players wearing the red jersey, but GAK are also likely to switch to a back three. The team from Graz also played in a 3-4-3 during the dress rehearsal in the Cup, which almost went wrong. The "Red Jackets" only booked their ticket for Round 2 last Friday against fourth-division side Velden in a penalty shoot-out. Other yardsticks await in the Bundesliga, and the objective is clearly defined. "We don't want to have anything to do with relegation," said Messner.
"We might not pull up trees, but ..."
The coach refrained from making a big announcement. Instead, this could be read on the Red Jackets' homepage: "This year will be our year! We may not be tearing down trees, but at least we'll be sawing off big branches." At best, the first "big branch" Salzburg should be sawn off right at the start. A feat that has already been achieved once. In the opening game of the 2005/06 season, GAK defeated Salzburg 3:1 in the very first game of the Red Bull era. At the time, Gernot Messner was no longer a player in Salzburg kit - the GAK coach had to leave the club after Red Bull joined.
A reaction is expected in Salzburg in the coming season, but there have been no major announcements. "I know that they are coming from a season where there was a lot of frustration and a different body language," said new coach Pepijn Lijnders. If his team really wanted to become champions in the end, they would have to deliver consistently. "That is the key."
Lijnders is positive about the first impressions and the five weeks of preparation. "It's really nice to see that there is a common idea, a common plan. I think this plan has been internalized," said the Dutchman. He warned of their opening opponents GAK: "They come into the Bundesliga as promoted teams with a very positive feeling. They only lost three league games last season, which says a lot. They're doing really well and we have to go into this clash with respect."
