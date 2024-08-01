Attacked tourist regrets killing bear KJ1

As reported, the man had been attacked and injured by KJ1 in Trentino in northern Italy on July 16. The attack has left its mark on him. "Yesterday I was able to go for a walk in the forest for the first time, which did me a lot of good, even if I still feel a fear that I didn't have before," the 43-year-old told the Trentino daily newspaper "T quotiadiano" on Thursday.