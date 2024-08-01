Karl Hofbauer: Farewell to a Viennese Danube legend

Took over his parents' and grandparents' business

The Hofbauer company, founded in 1917, has become an integral part of Vienna. Generations of children learned to sail here in the sailing school and experienced unforgettable summer days. Boat hire, cabanas, "Ufertaverne", "Sunken City" - and last but not least the so-called party boats are the mainstays of the family business. And family is very important here - several generations of Hofbauers live in close proximity to each other directly on the Old Danube.