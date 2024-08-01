After illness
Karl Hofbauer: Farewell to a Viennese Danube legend
Karl Hofbauer shaped the history of the Danube with his family business and visions - now he has passed away.
Last weekend, Vienna lost one of its most influential personalities: Karl Hofbauer (66), the bedrock of the Old Danube, is no more. However, his influence and his visions live on - on the Old Danube and on the Danube Island, where he not only continued the family business, but also realized his own ideas.
Took over his parents' and grandparents' business
The Hofbauer company, founded in 1917, has become an integral part of Vienna. Generations of children learned to sail here in the sailing school and experienced unforgettable summer days. Boat hire, cabanas, "Ufertaverne", "Sunken City" - and last but not least the so-called party boats are the mainstays of the family business. And family is very important here - several generations of Hofbauers live in close proximity to each other directly on the Old Danube.
Died with a view of his beloved Danube
Hofbauer was not only a businessman, but also a philanthropist. With his character and big heart for animals, he won the sympathy of many. Travel-loving and cosmopolitan, he planned to explore new countries in a caravan with his wife Andrea while still in his sickbed. However, he died beforehand after a short, serious illness - in his beloved home with a view of the Old Danube.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
