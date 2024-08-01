New boiler generates 50 million kWh of green heat

It took one and a half years to build the new boiler system. "The approvals were relatively easy, as the project also has the backing of the local population and politicians," explains project manager Wolfgang Gutjahr. "The heart of the plant, the boiler, was produced in Carinthia. In future, 30 cubic meters of water will be heated with biomass." But this is by no means the end of the story. "Villach will probably need another combined heat and power plant by 2030," Adolf Melcher ventures a look into the future.