Why prices are continuing to rise faster here

At 2.9 percent for July, inflation is back below three percent for the first time in three years. Previously, the last time it was 2.9% was in July 2021 - and after that, prices rose sharply for a long time (see chart), especially after the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. The sole inflation record was in January 2023 with an inflation rate of 11.2%. Overall, we will have to pay around a quarter more on average for goods and services this year than in 2020. But when will "normality" return?