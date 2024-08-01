Attack on July 13
Israel confirms killing of Hamas military chief Deif
Following the killing of Hamas foreign chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Israel declared another leading figure of the militant Palestinian organization "eliminated" on Thursday: Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif. The attack on Deif in the Gaza Strip took place in mid-July.
"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) announces that IDF fighter jets attacked in the area of Khan Younis on July 13, 2024. Following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the attack," the military announced.
Hamas has not yet commented on this.
Mastermind of the Hamas attack on October 7
Alongside Hamas leaders Jihia al-Sinwar and Haniyeh, Deif was considered the mastermind behind the attack on Israel on October 7 last year. He is the highest-ranking Hamas representative killed by Israel since the beginning of the war nine months ago.
Hunted by intelligence services for 20 years
Deif is also believed to be responsible for various other attacks in recent years. Israel's secret services and military have been hunting him for more than two decades.
Prior to the announcement of Deif's killing, the elimination of Haniyeh and a Hezbollah commander in the Lebanese capital Beirut had led to high tension in the Middle East. The Israeli army is on high alert in anticipation of possible retaliatory strikes following the attacks in Beirut and Tehran.
Outrage in Iran
In the UN Security Council, Iran called on the international community to take action against Israel. The killing of Haniyeh in the Iranian capital violates international law and "indicates an intention to escalate the conflict and extend the war to the entire region", said Iranian UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani in New York. "The United Nations Security Council in particular cannot remain indifferent to such heinous crimes and must take decisive action against these violations," Iravani continued.
A top Israeli diplomat in the UN Security Council described the "hypocrisy" of some countries towards Iran. They feigned concern about a regional escalation without addressing the root cause of the escalation - Iran itself. The Iranian regime is destabilizing the entire Middle East by financing proxy groups.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.