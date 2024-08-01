Israel confirms killing of Hamas military chief Deif

Outrage in Iran

In the UN Security Council, Iran called on the international community to take action against Israel. The killing of Haniyeh in the Iranian capital violates international law and "indicates an intention to escalate the conflict and extend the war to the entire region", said Iranian UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani in New York. "The United Nations Security Council in particular cannot remain indifferent to such heinous crimes and must take decisive action against these violations," Iravani continued.