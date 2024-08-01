Chrissy Teigen: Son Miles (6) has type 1 diabetes

"A whole new world"

The model admits that she and her husband have recently started dealing with the new situation themselves and "we have to learn so much on the fly". For Teigen and Legend, "it's a whole new world now". The 38-year-old revealed that she had to give the six-year-old his very first insulin injection the night before. Although there is no cure for this form of diabetes, Teigen is still grateful because things could be much worse for her and her family: "So many parents in our world have to go through unimaginably horrible things. I tell myself that every time we get a Red Alert warning on our cell phones."