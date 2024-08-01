"A whole new world"
Chrissy Teigen: Son Miles (6) has type 1 diabetes
When she posted a photo of herself and her children at the Olympic Games earlier this week, she also revealed a very private family matter to the world.
A white plaster was clearly visible on the arm of Chrissy Teigen's and husband John Legend's son Miles. What the couple's fans correctly identified: it was an insulin monitor.
The celebrity mom confirmed that her son suffers from type 1 diabetes in a follow-up post: "Many of you noticed something special about the photo of Luna, Miles and I cheering on Simone Biles and Team USA. Miles had his arm up, which is why sooooo many of you messaged me with the most wonderful and kind words ever on this platform. You guys saw the Type 1 Diabetes Monitor and sent us so much love and support."
"A whole new world"
The model admits that she and her husband have recently started dealing with the new situation themselves and "we have to learn so much on the fly". For Teigen and Legend, "it's a whole new world now". The 38-year-old revealed that she had to give the six-year-old his very first insulin injection the night before. Although there is no cure for this form of diabetes, Teigen is still grateful because things could be much worse for her and her family: "So many parents in our world have to go through unimaginably horrible things. I tell myself that every time we get a Red Alert warning on our cell phones."
Only recently diagnosed
Teigen explained that Miles was only diagnosed with the condition a few weeks ago because he was hospitalized for a severe stomach and intestinal infection. There, the little one was tested and found to have type 1 diabetes in a blood test. Legend and Teigen have bought a special children's book about the life of a little boy with diabetes. The mom makes the reading highly emotional, "because I wish we could do more for him."
She finishes by thanking all the fans once again for their support: "It helps Miles so much to know that many other people are going through the same thing as him. He knows he's not alone!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.