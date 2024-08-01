Take part & win
Experience a magical show at the State Opera
This show will be simply magical again! This year, Thommy Ten & Amélie van Tass will be reviving the magic of the past three times at the Vienna State Opera. "Magic in Vienna" takes you on a journey to "old Vienna" and the "Krone" invites you to be part of it.
After the huge success in 2021 and 2023, the world champions of mental magic will return to the stage of the opera house on August 24 and twice on August 25.
Capital of the magical
"For 'Magic in Vienna', we set out in search of magic in Vienna - the city was a real magic hotspot, especially in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, often in the private sphere, where séances were performed," says Thommy.
The pair are building a bridge to the present day: "It's exciting to look at history and to continue these traditions in a certain way today," says Amélie. One thing has remained the same over the centuries: The magic itself. The amazement! You can still get tickets for the shows on August 24 and 25 HERE .
