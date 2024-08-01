Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Take part &amp; win

Experience a magical show at the State Opera

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 18:56

This show will be simply magical again! This year, Thommy Ten & Amélie van Tass will be reviving the magic of the past three times at the Vienna State Opera. "Magic in Vienna" takes you on a journey to "old Vienna" and the "Krone" invites you to be part of it. 

comment0 Kommentare

After the huge success in 2021 and 2023, the world champions of mental magic will return to the stage of the opera house on August 24 and twice on August 25.

Capital of the magical
"For 'Magic in Vienna', we set out in search of magic in Vienna - the city was a real magic hotspot, especially in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, often in the private sphere, where séances were performed," says Thommy.

Thommy Ten &amp; Amélie van Tass will once again transform the Vienna State Opera into a magic hotspot on two evenings this year (Bild: Lukas Rauch)
Thommy Ten &amp; Amélie van Tass will once again transform the Vienna State Opera into a magic hotspot on two evenings this year
(Bild: Lukas Rauch)

The pair are building a bridge to the present day: "It's exciting to look at history and to continue these traditions in a certain way today," says Amélie. One thing has remained the same over the centuries: The magic itself. The amazement! You can still get tickets for the shows on August 24 and 25 HERE 

Take part now and win
The "Krone" is giving away tickets for the magical show with lots of humor and entertaining audience participation and the main prize is an overnight stay in Vienna. The following prizes await you

  • Two seats in the center box for the show on August 24 at 7:30 pm including an overnight stay in a Viennese hotel
  • Five seats in each of the five "Krone" boxes on August 24 at 7:30 pm
  • Five seats in each of the three "Krone" boxes on August 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Simply fill in the form below and with a little luck you will be one of the lucky winners. The closing date for entries is August 9, 09:00. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf