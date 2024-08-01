Vorteilswelt
Father (39) on trial

Leon case: murder trial enters grand finale today

Nachrichten
01.08.2024 08:30

In the tragic case of Leon (6), the third and presumably final day of the murder trial against the 39-year-old father is scheduled for today, Thursday, at the Innsbruck Regional Court. Will there actually be a verdict? The "Krone" is ticking LIVE from the courtroom all day.

  • The defendant pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial two weeks ago. The defense also insisted on his innocence and raised doubts. The public prosecutor was convinced of the defendant's guilt and referred to evidence and expert reports.
  • The mother of the drowned Leon was also adamant that the father was not responsible for the boy's death.
  • On the second day of the trial, misconduct on the part of the police also came to light. The "Krone" summarized these. 
  • On today's third day of the trial, eight jurors will decide on the "guilt or innocence" of the accused. Together with the judge, they will determine the sentence in the case.  
The defendant. Will there be a verdict today? (Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Krone KREATIV)
The first two days of the trial in retrospect:

In the indictment, the 39-year-old father is accused of faking an originally assumed robbery and of being responsible for the death of the six-year-old himself. Leon was found dead in the Kitzbüheler Ache in St. Johann in Tirol in the summer of 2022.

Three trial days were scheduled for the jury trial, which was accompanied by great media interest from Austria and Germany. There was initially no word on whether a fourth trial day would be necessary.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jasmin Steiner
Nicole Greiderer
Manuel Schwaiger
