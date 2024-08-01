100 arrests after Southport knife attack

Crime shocks Great Britain

However, police say a 17-year-old who was born in the UK is suspected of murder. The BBC reported that the teenager was the son of Rwandan parents and had been living in the Southport area for more than ten years. He is said to have stabbed three girls to death on Monday and injured eight other children and two adults, some of them seriously. The suspect has now been charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder, police said.