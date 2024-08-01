Training sessions skipped
GAK must worry about Maderner ahead of the season opener
GAK host Red Bull Salzburg in their Bundesliga opener on Friday. However, the "Red Jackets" are worried about top striker Daniel Maderner ahead of the clash. The goalscorer was injured in the Cup and even had to miss training this week. You can read all about the kick-off in the free Krone e-paper on Saturday.
"Why is Daniel Maderner missing?" This is a question that onlookers in Weinzödl were probably asking themselves at the start of the week. Because the GAK's top scorer, with 15 goals last year, completed separate sessions in the gym. "I got hit on the thigh against Velden in the cup, a classic horse kick," says Maderner. "It looks very gruesome, but fortunately nothing happened muscularly. That's the most important thing!" Yesterday, the 28-year-old was back on the pitch with the team for training.
But whether it will be enough for the opening match against Salzburg on Friday is currently more than questionable. "That will probably only be decided during team training. You have to weigh up the risks, because the Bulls are an opponent where you have to run more than usual," says Maderner, who is well aware: "Of course it's the first game back in the Bundesliga and therefore special. But it's still only the first game and the rest of the season is more important."
The GAK is back! There is a red euphoria in Graz that has not been seen in the provincial capital for a long time. The promoted team led by captain Marco Perchtold and Co. is smiling from many billboards in Graz, and the comeback of the traditional club after 17 long years in the top flight is also seen as beneficial by many competitors in the Bundesliga.
On Friday, however, the Merkur Arena in Graz-Liebenau will be a "red bear" when Gernot Messner's team welcomes Red Bull Salzburg (20:30) - a first acid test for the promoted team that will certainly be a tough one. As a follow-up to the opening match, the "Steirerkrone" will be serving up coverage of the league clash with all the facts, interviews and analysis for breakfast on Saturday in the free e-paper, the digital edition of your "Kronen Zeitung". The usual reading pleasure, clearly laid out - and with the latest news.
