Fires guided missiles
North Korean tanks spotted in Ukraine
The Russian-North Korean alliance is increasingly making itself felt on the front in Ukraine. Now that the use of missiles from North Korea has already been proven, a picture of a drone is causing a stir. It shows a North Korean armored vehicle.
Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin recently sealed close military cooperation during the latter's visit. Russia is hoping for supplies of weapons and military equipment for the war of aggression against Ukraine. The first direct consequence of this could be the sighting of a reconnaissance drone near the front near Kharkiv.
Rotatable launching device
One image of the mission is said to show a Bulsae-4 anti-tank system - a North Korean-made system consisting of a wheeled tank on which a rotating missile launcher is mounted. Only very little information is known about Bulsae-4, but what is special about it is that it can fire guided missiles, the trajectory of which can be changed after firing.
Hits tanks in the most sensitive areas
The wheeled tank is based on the Soviet BTR-80 infantry fighting vehicle and, like the American Javelin anti-tank missile, the guided missiles should be able to hit tanks from above - in other words, where they are usually most vulnerable. The missiles should be able to hit their target within a radius of up to ten kilometers.
The system was first praised on North Korean television in 2016 - however, it is completely unclear how many such tanks the isolated country has actually produced.
A welcome practical text in combat conditions
While military bloggers report that one such tank has already fired six missiles towards Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian armed forces is not yet willing to confirm that the sighting is actually a Bulsae-4.
In any case, it has already been confirmed that North Korea has been supplying Russia with artillery shells and missiles for months. The delivery of military vehicles could now be a welcome practical test for Kim Jong Un. After all, it will give his military valuable data on the performance of the system under real combat conditions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.