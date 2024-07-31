Seeboden
A lord of the castle with a torture museum and knights’ games
A journey back in time to the Middle Ages: the grounds of Sommeregg Castle in Seeboden are once again transformed into a village of knights with a market and much more.
What Frank Rieder has created in his era as lord of Sommeregg Castle in Seeboden is probably unique. "I was inspired to open a torture museum in Italy," recalls Rieder: "I was ridiculed at the time - many people thought it wouldn't work." And how it did! The castle is now known far beyond the borders of the country - this also includes the knights' games that the Seeboden native brought to life.
And they have something new to offer every year. "Also because of our many regular guests," says Rieder, who bought the castle a good 30 years ago and is now hosting the 26th Knights' Festival. "We used to celebrate for three days. Now it lasts three weeks because it's so well received," says a delighted Rieder, who chooses his artists carefully.
"Look at the faces of the guests"
"During the performance, I look at the faces of the guests. If they are enthusiastic and amazed, then so am I with my selection." The castle grounds are once again transformed into a lively medieval village. It started on Tuesday! Until August 18, a total of 40 artists and warriors will be providing medieval highlights from Tuesday to Sunday! Food and drink are also provided.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.