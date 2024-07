New signing out! Eberl reacts to Ito injury

However, that doesn't mean that they don't want to bring in another defender ... Should Matthijs de Ligt's move to Manchester United actually go through, the club would like to welcome another player to Säbener Straße in the same position, according to reports. Jonathan Tah is said to still be at the top of the German record champions' wish list - even though the DFB defender is already preparing for the season with Bayer Leverkusen.