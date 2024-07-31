Problem in Flachgau
Trouble around camping Roma and Sinti
The head of the village is now calling on residents in the Salzburg-Upper Austria border region to report door-to-door sales. In this way, the campers are to be checked more closely and perhaps persuaded to leave. Otherwise, there is no action to be taken.
Finding a solution seems almost hopeless. Another large group of Roma and Sinti have been camping in Straßwalchen for days. "Another group was there three weeks ago. We've also seen this before," says Mayor Tanja Kreer.
The problem of the unwanted camping of 33 caravans is multifaceted. Noise annoys surrounding residents at night. There is also illegal street racing. By the time the police arrive, however, no more offenses can be detected.
Contamination in the meadows
Further episodes of the driving group are unsavory. They have neither electricity nor water in the meadow where they stop. The mayor says: "People assure me that they dispose of the faeces at a campsite, but they end up in hidden areas in the meadows."
Salzburg law does not apply
Salzburg mayors can actually ban wild camping. According to Kreer, however, the Expellees Act prevents this in the case of Roma and Sinti. The owner of the meadow could not achieve anything with an action for trespassing. This would take effect after 14 days, by which time the campers would be gone again.
That is why the head of the village is now calling on citizens in and around the municipality to report the services they offer. Straßwalchen is chosen because of its central location. Knife sharpening and façade cleaning are offered in Neumarkt, Friedburg and as far as Mattighofen. Citizens should report vehicles and license plates to the police. They are now actively collecting data.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
