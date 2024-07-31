Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Problem in Flachgau

Trouble around camping Roma and Sinti

Nachrichten
31.07.2024 07:00

The head of the village is now calling on residents in the Salzburg-Upper Austria border region to report door-to-door sales. In this way, the campers are to be checked more closely and perhaps persuaded to leave. Otherwise, there is no action to be taken.

comment0 Kommentare

Finding a solution seems almost hopeless. Another large group of Roma and Sinti have been camping in Straßwalchen for days. "Another group was there three weeks ago. We've also seen this before," says Mayor Tanja Kreer.

The problem of the unwanted camping of 33 caravans is multifaceted. Noise annoys surrounding residents at night. There is also illegal street racing. By the time the police arrive, however, no more offenses can be detected.

Contamination in the meadows
Further episodes of the driving group are unsavory. They have neither electricity nor water in the meadow where they stop. The mayor says: "People assure me that they dispose of the faeces at a campsite, but they end up in hidden areas in the meadows."

Salzburg law does not apply
Salzburg mayors can actually ban wild camping. According to Kreer, however, the Expellees Act prevents this in the case of Roma and Sinti. The owner of the meadow could not achieve anything with an action for trespassing. This would take effect after 14 days, by which time the campers would be gone again.

That is why the head of the village is now calling on citizens in and around the municipality to report the services they offer. Straßwalchen is chosen because of its central location. Knife sharpening and façade cleaning are offered in Neumarkt, Friedburg and as far as Mattighofen. Citizens should report vehicles and license plates to the police. They are now actively collecting data.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Deubler
Sabine Deubler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf