Consumer advocates:

Popular flavor, but no Nutella in Nutella ice cream

Nachrichten
30.07.2024 17:52

Nutella ice cream from Ferrero has recently been launched on the market. However, the hyped product does not contain any Nutella at all, as consumer protection authorities have now discovered.

"There is reason to suspect that it contains a nut nougat cream with a different recipe," it says. For example, the German TV channel RTL online reports that there is no palm oil in the ice cream: "We search in vain for this obviously important ingredient for Nutella in Nutella ice cream." At the same time, consumer advocates pointed out that palm oil is controversial anyway because it harms the environment.

Zitat Icon

The suspicion is that it contains a nut nougat cream with a different recipe.

Deutsche Verbraucherzentrale

Only a few hazelnuts
However, the lack of palm oil is not the only thing that the German consumer advice center criticizes. For example, it is promised that hazelnuts are included. In fact, there are only 6.5 grams per 100 grams of ice cream. For hazelnut ice cream to be labeled as such, however, at least 7.2 grams are required for this quantity.

Instead, seven additives and additional flavorings are used in the ice cream. The original Nutella gets by with just one additive, namely lecithin.

Ferrero: Fulfilling requirements
The consumer advice center confronted the Italian confectionery manufacturer with the allegations and received the following response: "In order to ensure the correct consistency and creaminess of Nutella in ice cream at freezing temperatures, we have decided to use sunflower oil."

Zitat Icon

To ensure the right consistency and creaminess of Nutella in ice cream at freezing temperatures, we decided to use sunflower oil.

Ferrero

A certain amount of air is also necessary "to achieve the usual taste experience". In any case, the ice cream meets the specifications for ice cream. In this case, air entrainment means that consumers receive just 230 grams of ice cream with a volume of 470 milliliters.

For these reasons, consumer protection speaks of an "ice-cold rip-off with a brazen deceptive package". The presentation of the ice cream leads consumers to expect real Nutella.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

