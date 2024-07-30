Judo women up to 63 kg
Chance lives – Piovesana reaches bronze medal match!
Lubjana Piovesana has the chance to bring Austria its first precious metal at the Olympic Games in Paris. The British-born athlete won three of her first four fights in the judo class up to 63 kg and now faces Clarisse Agbegnenou, a French judo legend, in a duel for bronze!
It was a day that certainly brought satisfaction to Lubjana Piovesana. "Lulu" had started off by defeating Esmigul Kuyulova from Kazakhstan, after which a prestigious duel with the past awaited the British-born athlete. She faced her old compatriot Lucy Renshall, with whom she had a mutual dislike on the island. "She was one of the reasons why I left and came to Austria," explained "Lulu".
Winning this fight was certainly particularly important for Piovesana and she achieved this with a Waza-ari as a golden score. "That was a good fight from me," she beamed afterwards. In the next duel, "Lulu" also had to deal with a former compatriot, but this time a friend. Prisca Alcaraz had already left the island before her and was now competing for Mexico, but Piovesana was actually the favorite.
Scoring not given
The 27-year-old did indeed appear to win with a throw. However, after studying the video, the judges decided not to award the score. "I should actually have won," said an annoyed Piovesana. "It was a clear score for me. I also dominated the fight." She then made another good move in extra time. "But unfortunately she got her foot in between, hooked it and then threw me."
So instead of the semi-final, the Vorarlberg native had to go through to the bronze medal hopeful round, where she first had to face Korea's Kim Jisu. And Piovesana managed a decisive ippon after 1:21 minutes! She is now fighting for bronze! However, "Lulu" will have the whole hall against her against Clarisse Agbegnenou, the 2020 Olympic champion. The 31-year-old, six-time world champion, is considered a legend in her native France.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
