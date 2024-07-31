Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dangerous

Many pedestrian traps await on the mega cycle highway

Nachrichten
31.07.2024 06:00

Dangerous: too few safe crosswalks turn Vienna's flagship cycle path into a gauntlet

comment0 Kommentare

The mega cycle highway from Donaustadt to the city center is seven kilometers long. Seven kilometers that are supposed to be a real cyclists' Eldorado, as the city has proudly announced. But not all road users immediately burst into tears of joy.

This is because there have already been a number of dicey situations for pedestrians along the entire route. The lack of crosswalks and traffic lights for cyclists turned Praterstraße, the heart of the flagship cycle path, into a danger zone - as we reported. According to the "Krone" article, two crosswalks now ensure greater safety there.

FPÖ local councillor Toni Mahdalik at the corner of Wagramer Straße and Franz-Loidl-Gasse. Here the crosswalk ends right in front of the cycle path, as the Freedom Party member criticizes. (Bild: FPÖ Wien/Toni Mahdalik)
FPÖ local councillor Toni Mahdalik at the corner of Wagramer Straße and Franz-Loidl-Gasse. Here the crosswalk ends right in front of the cycle path, as the Freedom Party member criticizes.
(Bild: FPÖ Wien/Toni Mahdalik)

But FPÖ local councillor Toni Mahdalik now lists other pedestrian traps. For example at the Lasallestraße/Vorgartenstraße junction, where pedestrians and cyclists get in each other's way. As part of the main cycle network, Praterstrasse is already one of the busiest cycle routes in the city. More than 1 million cyclists have been counted on Praterstern and Lassallestraße for years. At the corner of Wagramer Strasse and Franz-Loidl-Gasse, the crosswalk even ends right in front of the cycle path.

One of the danger spots can also be found on the corner of Lasallestraße and Vorgartenstraße. (Bild: FPÖ Wien/ Toni Mahdalik)
One of the danger spots can also be found on the corner of Lasallestraße and Vorgartenstraße.
(Bild: FPÖ Wien/ Toni Mahdalik)

"It would be better if Ulli Sima renamed the cycle highway to cycle path. Because highway stands for fast driving without crossings and consideration for pedestrians," says Mahdalik angrily. He is now also calling for more checks on bike hooligans by bicycle police officers.

The MA46 (traffic organization) tells the "Krone" that the City of Vienna is particularly concerned about the road safety of all road users. The new cycle highways will provide more space for the growing number of cyclists to travel comfortably and safely from Donaustadt to the city center. At the same time - especially along Praterstraße and Aspernbrückengasse - a large number of greening and cooling measures will be implemented to improve the quality of life for everyone. Some areas in Wagramer Strasse and Lassallestrasse have been colored green to increase awareness. However, specially marked safety paths only make sense where high pedestrian numbers regularly occur.

However, the opening of the cycle highway and its sections are being monitored by the authorities. Additional measures could therefore still follow. Work is not scheduled to be completed until summer 2025, but large sections of the flagship project have already been approved.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf