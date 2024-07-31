Many pedestrian traps await on the mega cycle highway

The MA46 (traffic organization) tells the "Krone" that the City of Vienna is particularly concerned about the road safety of all road users. The new cycle highways will provide more space for the growing number of cyclists to travel comfortably and safely from Donaustadt to the city center. At the same time - especially along Praterstraße and Aspernbrückengasse - a large number of greening and cooling measures will be implemented to improve the quality of life for everyone. Some areas in Wagramer Strasse and Lassallestrasse have been colored green to increase awareness. However, specially marked safety paths only make sense where high pedestrian numbers regularly occur.