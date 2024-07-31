Private butler on call
Nothing is missing in these luxury villas on the lake
The ten "Silent Villas" are a refuge of luxury, stage 6 of a success story that began when the Iron Curtain had not yet been completely removed. In 22 years of existence, more than 7 million guests have visited and catapulted the once "closed-off" border town to become the country's number one visitor magnet.
It is the crowning glory of a success story: located right next to the border town's superior hotel, the "Silent Village" is surrounded by nature and offers everything the temple of relaxation does - but in a private setting: you can step into the outdoor whirlpool under the covered terrace or directly into the bathing lake via a private entrance.
Another 15 jobs, a revival of the tourism region, added value of 40 million a year and certainly 700 jobs indirectly. Bravo for this blue and yellow success story.
Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner eröffnete
The indoor spa area includes a sauna, an experience shower and a free-standing bathtub. One call to the hotel complex is all it takes to organize high-quality relaxation and treatments for your personal hermitage - and the culinary area works just as well. You can stretch your feet in the elegant living area, for example in front of the open fireplace.
New family oases in the spa garden - focus on regionality
As part of the sixth expansion phase, Thermenresort Laa has also redesigned the spa gardens in addition to the Silent Villas. The green areas were renaturalized with a particular focus on supporting biodiversity in the region and new, natural family oases were also created. In addition, the spa garden now has underfloor irrigation, which significantly reduces water consumption.
