Briton is frustrated
Norris furious: “I’ve ruined everything with this”
McLaren driver Lando Norris is furious with himself after his disappointing race weekend in Belgium. He ruined everything with turn 1, says the Briton in despair. The 24-year-old is certain that he has lost a lot of points recently. Norris therefore wants to use the summer break in Formula 1 to clear his head again.
"What really annoys me is that we had a fast car. But I didn't manage to get the best out of the car. And I ruined everything with turn 1," said Norris self-critically and angrily after the race weekend in Belgium. In the end, the Briton only finished in fifth place and thus also behind his world championship rival Max Verstappen.
A situation that is gnawing at the 24-year-old: "I've dropped a lot of points in the last three or four races because of stupid things, mistakes and bad starts. I don't know why this keeps happening." The Briton is already 78 points behind championship leader Verstappen, even though Red Bull has long since ceased to dominate the races.
Summer break probably comes in handy
Mercedes and McLaren have matured into serious contenders. Ferrari can also be expected to do well. Before the race weekend in Spa, McLaren in particular was thought to be capable of a one-two victory. In the end, Oscar Piastri put in a good performance and finished third. For Norris, however, nothing went according to plan.
Even the duel against Verstappen, who was doing his laps in front of him, was non-existent for the Briton himself: "I never got close enough to mount a serious attack. You lose a second in the middle section when you're so close to your rival. It was all very frustrating."
Now it's time for the Formula 1 summer break. "I'm torn about the summer break. On the one hand, I would prefer it to continue straight away, because we are on a good run and I would like to use this momentum. On the other hand, a break might not be a bad idea at all, because I feel like I need to take a deep breath." Let's see if the Briton can really attack again in the season finale.
