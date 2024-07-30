Most sustainable

The delicate plant of "sustainability"

Chancellor Scholz has apparently also taken UEFA's intention to "reduce the CO2 footprint of the tournament by means of an adapted match schedule, intelligent mobility solutions (including incentives for rail travel) and measuring the CO2 footprint" to heart and therefore always had one or other cabinet member in his hand luggage on his four European Championship flights in order to spread the costs. Of course, this puts the price of 114,487.41 euros for a flight from Berlin to Stuttgart and back to attend the Germany vs. Hungary match in a completely different light, and a good 500,000 euros for six government flights during the European Championships is downright peanuts when you consider that billionaire Jared Isaacman paid around 200 million for a three-day trip into space in 2021, together with "a doctor's assistant, an artist and a father of two". It's good to see that the delicate plant of sustainability is gradually beginning to bear fruit.