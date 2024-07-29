Victory over 400 m medley
Swimming prodigy McIntosh wins her first gold
Swimming prodigy Summer McIntosh has secured her first Olympic gold medal - and in superior style. The 17-year-old Canadian triumphed on Monday in her showpiece 400 m medley in 4:27.71, more than five seconds ahead of the American Katie Grimes.
McIntosh had already won silver in the 400m crawl at the Olympic opener on Saturday. She has her sights set on further medals in Paris in the 200 m medley and 200 m dolphin.
At the age of just 14, McIntosh finished fourth in the 400 m crawl at the Summer Games in Tokyo three years ago. The exceptional talent from Toronto followed this up with her first world record last year. In the Olympic final of the 400 m medley, she beat her own world best time set in May by just over three seconds. Nevertheless, McIntosh dominated the race right from the start.
McIntosh wants to "have fun"
"I'm very happy to have got the job done," said the winner. "I still feel like I'm my ten-year-old self. It's always about having fun and pushing my body to its limits." She would now tackle one competition at a time. In the 400m crawl showdown race, McIntosh was only narrowly beaten by Australian Ariarne Titmus, but had already stayed ahead of US superstar Katie Ledecky.
Titmus followed up with second place over the half distance and, like McIntosh in Paris, now has one gold and one silver. The 23-year-old was beaten by half a second by her three years younger teammate Mollie O'Callaghan, who won in an Olympic record time of 1:53.27. Three years ago in Tokyo, Titmus had triumphed in the 200 and 400 meters - and also took silver in the 800 meters. South Africa's Tatjana Smith won the 100 m breaststroke in France.
Gold for Ceccon
In the men's event, the second 100-meter individual medley also went to an Italian. After Nicolo Martinenghi on the breaststroke the day before, Thomas Ceccon triumphed on the shortest backstroke. David Popovici was crowned Romania's first male Olympic swimming champion in the 200m crawl. The 19-year-old won an extremely close race on the backstroke ahead of Matthew Richards from Great Britain and Luke Hobson from the USA. The German 400 m Olympic champion Lukas Märtens, who led the field for a long time, had to settle for fifth place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.