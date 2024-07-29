Curious coup in Lower Austria
Drugs in tennis ball thrown over prison wall
The accused 52-year-old Lower Austrian filled the cut-up balls with cannabis resin and threw them over the prison wall of Hirtenberg Prison (Lower Austria). He wanted to supply a "friend". But the plan failed.
A few weeks ago, a young man was in the Vienna provincial court who wanted to free his companion from the prison in St. Pölten by throwing a rope over the prison wall that was tied to his car and then driving off. The prisoner actually made it onto the wall, but then the rope broke. On Monday, a drug dealer took his place in front of the judge in the "Landl" for a similarly creative action.
According to the Vienna public prosecutor's office, the 52-year-old from Lower Austria dealt in a wide range of narcotics: cocaine, amphetamine, THC and cannabis. He apparently also wanted to supply inmates at Hirtenberg prison with the latter. "It was a false act of friendship," explained his lawyer Christian Werner at the trial.
He used a slingshot for dog toy balls to throw the drugs over the meter-high prison wall.
Rechtsanwalt Christian Werner verteidigte.
Bild: Klemens Groh
Explosive content: 106 grams of cannabis resin
"And a stupid one at that," added his confessed client, who had previously been convicted of drug offenses: "I helped finance my addiction with the sales."
How did he get the tennis balls over the meter-high prison wall? "He's not an athlete per se. So he used a slingshot for dog balls," says Werner.
The cannabis resin grams did not reach the recipient - the manipulated tennis balls were discovered by prison guards. The judge passes a lenient sentence for the man from Deutsch Wagram, who wants to undergo therapy after his release: 16 months in prison, not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.