For four years
McDonald’s achieved lower sales for the first time
The US fast food company McDonald's achieved lower sales in the second quarter of 2024 for the first time in four years. However, revenue still amounted to 6.49 billion US dollars (equivalent to six billion euros).
Business was worse in the USA, France and China, for example. In the USA, for example, fewer people visited the fast food group. In recent years, the company had gradually increased the prices of its products. According to analyses, the weaker quarter indicates that people around the world are spending less money at the fast food chain - both due to years of rising prices and tight household budgets.
There were gains for McDonald's in Latin America and Japan. The decline in sales in the second quarter of the year is the first in almost four years. Between April and June 2024, the Group earned 2.02 billion US dollars (equivalent to around 1.85 billion euros), twelve percent less than a year earlier.
Share price up four percent
Nevertheless, the company's share price has now risen by four percent to around 262 US dollars (equivalent to 242.15 euros). It had previously climbed to its highest level since the end of May. At the same time, McDonald's has lost around eleven percent of its stock market value since the beginning of the year.
