Collision with truck

Train derails – deaths and injuries in Russia

29.07.2024 15:59

At least two people have died in a train accident in southern Russia. Around 140 others were injured. According to Tass, the passenger train collided with a truck.

The accident occurred near the train station in Kotelnikovo. The responsible ministry stated that the train was on its way from Kazan to the coastal town of Adler on the Black Sea. Unverified videos were circulated on the Telegram platform showing at least four derailed train carriages. People were seen climbing out of the side of a wagon.

There was talk of eight derailed wagons. (Bild: AP)
There was talk of eight derailed wagons.
(Bild: AP)
The train collided with a truck. (Bild: AP)
The train collided with a truck.
(Bild: AP)
At least two people were killed and 140 others were injured. (Bild: AP/Kotelnikovsky District Administration)
At least two people were killed and 140 others were injured.
(Bild: AP/Kotelnikovsky District Administration)

Number of victims could still rise
Initially there was talk of two deaths, but the number of victims could still rise. According to initial information, around 140 people were injured, 16 of whom had to be treated in hospital. A total of around 800 passengers were on the train at the time of the accident.

The Russian railroad company RZD announced that eight carriages had tipped off the tracks following a collision with a truck. The truck driver had tried to cross a level crossing.

Railroads are considered one of the most important and reliable means of transportation in Russia, and accidents are generally rare. In recent years, however, there have been repeated acts of sabotage on railroad tracks - by opponents of the war against Ukraine.

