The 53rd Inform attracts with lots of nostalgia
After years, the 300 exhibitor mark will be cracked again this year, the folk festival will celebrate its comeback and prices like back then will attract visitors. The focus is particularly on diversity.
Nostalgic memories are all too familiar to Inform visitors. But anyone who says that everything was better in the past has not yet experienced Inform 2024, announces organizer Markus Tuider. With just under 20,000 visitors last year, the best result since 20217 was achieved. The aim is to continue this positive trend this year and "last year definitely showed that the entertainment factor is an important one at Inform", explains Tuider.
From cocktails to the Almstadl
Visitors can therefore look forward to a renaissance of the success factors in more ways than one from August 28 to September 1 (the folk festival starts on August 24): the folk festival is celebrating an oversized comeback in larger dimensions, including a disco tent, fairground and Almstadl with cocktail bar.
Reasonable prices
Fair prices are the order of the day in the marquee, with a pint of beer for 3 euros and a grilled chicken for 5.50 euros, and visitors can park for free if they give their car registration number, even though they now have to pay to park around the grounds. Speaking of parking: The obligation to pay for parking at the exhibition grounds remains a hotly debated topic among the public.
We want to show and not judge. Whether it's about hunting, animal welfare or innovation, diversity is what counts at Inform.
Markus Tuider, Veranstalter der Inform Oberwart
Bild: Christoph Novak
Planning security for years to come
The trade fair boss's credo, on the other hand, is not to make matters any hotter than they already are. "By investing millions, the city has made a commitment to the location and, for the first time, this provides planning security over several years," says Tuider.
At Inform, the focus will be on family and the environment, which will run like a common thread through the trade fair. "One of the recipes for success is that both the major industry players and the innovative small companies and craft businesses are united," says Markus Tuider.
Test e-bikes
As the number one cycling country, special space is also dedicated to this topic at Inform, including the opportunity to test e-bikes. According to Tuider, the company is particularly proud to have been able to win over Tesla for test rides.
