The 53rd Inform attracts with lots of nostalgia

Nostalgic memories are all too familiar to Inform visitors. But anyone who says that everything was better in the past has not yet experienced Inform 2024, announces organizer Markus Tuider. With just under 20,000 visitors last year, the best result since 20217 was achieved. The aim is to continue this positive trend this year and "last year definitely showed that the entertainment factor is an important one at Inform", explains Tuider.