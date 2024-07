Dressed in pink to fight breast cancer

In eye-catching attire, money was once again raised on the shores of Lake Wörthersee for Carinthian Breast Cancer Aid, with over 46,000 euros raised from the auction of non-cash prizes alone - a result that the organization's former ambassadors, Bettina Weniger-Assinger and artist manager Marika Lichter, can also be justifiably pleased about. Not even the dark storm clouds that suddenly appeared high in the sky could dampen the spirits of the VIPs, VIPerln and medical professionals.