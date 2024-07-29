Will he be fired?
Vance: Harris is a “childless cat woman”
US vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance is making one gaffe after another. He has reportedly called presidential candidate Donald Trump a "morally reprehensible person" in an email. Vice President Kamala Harris is a "childless cat woman" to him. Will he now lose his job?
Many working women felt offended by this statement during an appearance. Vance's poll ratings are already falling, which could also hurt Trump. In one poll, for example, he is two percentage points behind his opponent Harris; two weeks ago, he was still seven percentage points ahead of Biden, who has since withdrawn as a candidate.
Will the 39-year-old candidate now be fired? "Vance was the worst of all options," said one Republican MP. "Nine out of ten congressmen think he's the wrong choice." "If Trump loses to Harris in November, then his choice of running mate was to blame," added a colleague.
Vance was the worst of all possibilities. Nine out of ten congressmen think he's the wrong choice.
Trump fires someone quickly
The US presidential candidate has not yet commented. However, as reported online by Bild, he was quick to fire someone during his time in office if he was dissatisfied. In his first year in the White House, three top advisors were fired, including National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. The latter was only in office for ten days. The others managed 22 days and half a year.
"It's only a matter of time," Scaramucci said in reference to J.D. Vance's departure. Only recently, emails from the Republican had become public in which he described Trump as a "morally reprehensible person" and "just a bad man". At the same time, he sharply criticized the police.
