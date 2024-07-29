Vance: Harris is a “childless cat woman”

Trump fires someone quickly

The US presidential candidate has not yet commented. However, as reported online by Bild, he was quick to fire someone during his time in office if he was dissatisfied. In his first year in the White House, three top advisors were fired, including National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. The latter was only in office for ten days. The others managed 22 days and half a year.