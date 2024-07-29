Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Will he be fired?

Vance: Harris is a “childless cat woman”

Nachrichten
29.07.2024 11:38

US vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance is making one gaffe after another. He has reportedly called presidential candidate Donald Trump a "morally reprehensible person" in an email. Vice President Kamala Harris is a "childless cat woman" to him. Will he now lose his job?

comment0 Kommentare

Many working women felt offended by this statement during an appearance. Vance's poll ratings are already falling, which could also hurt Trump. In one poll, for example, he is two percentage points behind his opponent Harris; two weeks ago, he was still seven percentage points ahead of Biden, who has since withdrawn as a candidate.

Will the 39-year-old candidate now be fired? "Vance was the worst of all options," said one Republican MP. "Nine out of ten congressmen think he's the wrong choice." "If Trump loses to Harris in November, then his choice of running mate was to blame," added a colleague.

Zitat Icon

Vance was the worst of all possibilities. Nine out of ten congressmen think he's the wrong choice.

Ein Republikaner

Trump fires someone quickly
The US presidential candidate has not yet commented. However, as reported online by Bild, he was quick to fire someone during his time in office if he was dissatisfied. In his first year in the White House, three top advisors were fired, including National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. The latter was only in office for ten days. The others managed 22 days and half a year.

"It's only a matter of time," Scaramucci said in reference to J.D. Vance's departure. Only recently, emails from the Republican had become public in which he described Trump as a "morally reprehensible person" and "just a bad man". At the same time, he sharply criticized the police.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf