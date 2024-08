On the final steps to the jewel box

From Riedle to Schnabelholz. The development of Altach's infrastructure is unique in the region. Although there was hardly any recognizable progress in the first 61 years. This was also not possible in the cramped Riedle in the middle of Altach. The foresight of the mayor at the time, Gregor Giesinger, initiated the change from 1990 that made Altach a major club in Vorarlberg. Giesinger acquired land in Schnabelholz on behalf of the municipality, as he knew that the enterprising club would one day need a ground outside Altach.