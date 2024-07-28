"I am heartbroken"
Team boss apologizes for drone scandal!
The suspended Canadian women's soccer team manager Bev Priestman publicly apologized for the first time on Sunday in the drone scandal at the Olympic Games in France!
"I am heartbroken for the players and would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the impact this situation has had on them all," the 38-year-old Englishwoman said in a statement released by her lawyers.
"You are a country I have fallen in love with!"
Priestmann also emphasized that as the leader of the team, she takes responsibility and will cooperate with the investigation. Her apology was also addressed to the nation: "I am sorry for Canada. You are my home and a country I fell in love with. I hope you will continue to support these extremely talented and hard-working players to help them defy all odds and show their true character."
Canada's Ministry of Sport had previously announced that team manager Priestman, assistant Jasmine Mander and video analyst Joseph Lombardi would not receive a salary for the duration of FIFA's suspension. The world governing body banned the trio from all soccer activities for one year on Saturday.
Before Canada's opening game at the Summer Games against New Zealand (2:1), there had been a scandal because a drone had been used twice during opposing training sessions. This was confirmed by Canada's Olympic Committee. The Canadians received a six-point deduction for the offenses, and the national association must also pay a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs (around 208,000 euros).
