Total modernization
ÖBB keeps Kamptal energized with battery-powered trains
The modernization of the regional railroad also includes battery-powered trains, which are to replace the diesel railcars from the end of 2026. This will also mean that the Buchberg stop on the Kamptalbahn will be closed. From 2028, ultra-modern electric Cityjets will be running on the line. For now, however, there will be a longer closure in September.
The railroad line in Kamptal between Horn and Hadersdorf am Kamp will be completely renovated by the end of 2031. After the comprehensive modernization of the approximately 34-kilometre route, the journey time from Horn - to Hadersdorf seven minutes, to Krems eleven minutes and to St. Pölten 13 minutes - should be shorter. This means it will be possible to travel from St. Pölten to Horn in 1:36 hours as early as 2029. From September 3 to December 15, there will be the first long closure for the conversion. A rail replacement service in the form of buses will be set up, according to ÖBB.
16 Cityjet battery trains ordered
With the use of new battery-powered trains, the Buchberg stop will also be closed from 2027. ÖBB has ordered 16 Cityjet battery-powered trains, which are expected to run on the Kamptalbahn from 2028. "This will allow us to dispense with diesel-powered trains even on non-electrified sections," emphasizes spokesman Christopher Seif, saving up to 1.7 million liters of diesel per year. This equates to 4250 tons of CO2, the annual consumption of around 600 Austrians.
Powerful electric motors
The three-car Cityjets can travel at speeds of up to 160 km/h, offer space for 160 passengers and have much faster acceleration, which has a positive effect on journey times. By 2031, the entire existing line on the Kamptalbahn will be renewed and the stations and stops between Hadersdorf am Kamp and Horn will be renovated.
A new bed siding in Stiefern will enable better operations and more connections. In addition, the maximum line speed will be increased, further technical safety features will be installed and some railroad crossings will be removed. Several Park&Ride and Bike&Ride facilities are to be built.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
