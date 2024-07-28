ÖBB keeps Kamptal energized with battery-powered trains

The railroad line in Kamptal between Horn and Hadersdorf am Kamp will be completely renovated by the end of 2031. After the comprehensive modernization of the approximately 34-kilometre route, the journey time from Horn - to Hadersdorf seven minutes, to Krems eleven minutes and to St. Pölten 13 minutes - should be shorter. This means it will be possible to travel from St. Pölten to Horn in 1:36 hours as early as 2029. From September 3 to December 15, there will be the first long closure for the conversion. A rail replacement service in the form of buses will be set up, according to ÖBB.