Taylor Swift performed over 40 songs in Munich

The Olympiaberg lit up in the evening: many fans had turned on their cell phone lights during slow songs. The concert by pop singer Taylor Swift (34) began at around 7.30 pm in the sold-out Olympic Stadium. According to Bild, the US singer greeted the 74,000 fans with "Servus. It's amazing. It's great that you're here." Her first song was "Cruel Sommer", which immediately got people dancing and screaming.