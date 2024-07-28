Controversial study
New car smell in the interior can cause cancer
New cars not only look sparkling new, they also give off a special scent in the interior. Depending on the make, this may or may not be pleasant. More importantly, according to a recent study, this smell can be carcinogenic!
In some new vehicles, the scent is pleasant and emphasizes the owner's experience, especially if the manufacturer has successfully "composed" it. Especially with expensive cars, it is no coincidence how they smell. In other cases, you would rather just drive with the windows open to let in fresh air.
Researchers at the Beijing Institute of Technology and the Harfard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston have now discovered that the substances that make up this smell can be carcinogenic. As they have not published which vehicles were examined, it is not possible to say whether the risk is higher for unpleasant odors or even how many vehicles are at risk.
The air in the passenger compartment was examined over a period of seven days. Particularly on warm days, certain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) showed very high concentrations. The surface temperature of the materials was more important than the air temperature.
These include plastics, rubber, synthetic fibers, textiles, leather, upholstery materials, adhesives, etc. They can release different amounts of VOCs during their use.
Formaldehyde was a particular concern, with more than a third of the measurements showing that it exceeded the limit values. The researchers based their findings on the recommendations of the World Health Organization and Chinese regulations.
The good news: opening the windows actually helps to reduce a potential hazard.
