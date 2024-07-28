Beachboy pissed off
“That was anything but professional”
"I'm pretty tired," admitted beach volleyball player Jakob Reiter as he set off on his journey home from the MEVZA tournament in Kranj (Slovenia) yesterday lunchtime. However, this was not because the Vorarlberg native had been partying for a long time - but because of the match schedule. The quarter-final match, which Reiter played with his partner Michael Klemen, only ended at 00:25 on Saturday.
"The match against the Slovakian pairing Nemec/Petruf was actually scheduled for 9.30 p.m. on Friday," said Jakob. "But as it was extremely hot and the matches had already been postponed all day, it initially looked as if we wouldn't have to play until Saturday." An adventurous back and forth developed. "While the supervisor said that we would definitely still play in the evening, the organizer - formerly a player himself - said that we didn't have to play until Saturday," Reiter continued. The decision was postponed again and again. "That was certainly everything - just not professional," said Jakob, not at all happy with the circumstances.
In the end, the match started at 11.30 p.m. (!) and despite the delay in the run-up, Reiter/Klemen put in a top performance. After the duo - who first had to qualify for the main competition - had lost the first set 18:21, the Austrians took the second 21:17. In the decider, however, the Slovakians, who were determined to play in the evening, had the better end and won 15:11.
Top preparation for the Wolfurt Trophy
"Of course it was annoying, especially as we not only had to play against a Slovenian team and fans in the intermediate round, but also against a Slovenian referee," admitted Jakob. "On the other hand, I'm happy with the performance and the deep sand made it a great preparation for the Wolfurt Trophy."
