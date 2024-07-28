“That was anything but professional”

"The match against the Slovakian pairing Nemec/Petruf was actually scheduled for 9.30 p.m. on Friday," said Jakob. "But as it was extremely hot and the matches had already been postponed all day, it initially looked as if we wouldn't have to play until Saturday." An adventurous back and forth developed. "While the supervisor said that we would definitely still play in the evening, the organizer - formerly a player himself - said that we didn't have to play until Saturday," Reiter continued. The decision was postponed again and again. "That was certainly everything - just not professional," said Jakob, not at all happy with the circumstances.