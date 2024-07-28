Vorteilswelt
Second final

Salzburg Ducks can win title for the first time

Nachrichten
28.07.2024 10:00

The women's team of the Salzburg Ducks are in the final of the Ladies Bowl for the second time.For the first time since 2003, this will not be won by the Vienna Vikings. The women from Mozartstadt also want to draw attention to women's football.

comment0 Kommentare

This has not happened since 2003. The Vienna Vikings women's team will not be lifting the Ladies Bowl trophy this year. Because the Viennese women are not even in the final. Salzburg's footballers, who have won both season duels with the capital city team, have a big part to play in this.

Zitat Icon

We're going into the game as underdogs. We have to have a good day in defense and continue to step on the gas in offense

Coach Boris Sobieski

"We won the second game in particular by a very large margin and so made it to the final," said a delighted Victoria Wengler. Today (13), she and her Ducks will face the previously unbeaten Raiders/Hammers team from Tyrol in the final in Wr. "We're going into the game as underdogs. We have to have a good day on defense and continue to step on the gas on offense," says Ducks Head Coach Boris Sobieski, explaining how a win in the second final in the club's history can work. A success that should also have a certain impact off the court.

Departure at six o'clock
"That would be amazing. The attention for women's football has already increased a little, but that would certainly help us," says Wengler, thinking about the bigger picture. It's going to be a long day for her and her team-mates. The bus departs from the city of Mozart at six in the morning, heading east. "We're used to it, in the basic round we also played either in Innsbruck or Vienna," explains Wengler.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
