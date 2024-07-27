Trial in Feldkirch
Dog was thrown off the balcony
After the bulldog "Maxi" bit the calf of the dog owner's colleague, the 30-year-old could no longer contain his anger - and intervened very forcefully. He ended up in court for cruelty to animals.
The case concerns the 24-kilo bulldog "Maxi" and a fatal bite to the calf of a colleague of the accused dog owner. For some inexplicable reason, the animal had become wedged in the victim's leg in mid-April. Enraged, the accused grabbed the family dog by the neck, threw it against a shed and then threw it off the balcony.
During the trial on Friday, the previously blameless man admitted to abusing Maxi. However, he explained his act of anger with the intransigence of his sick parents: "I had always told them that a bulldog is a lively dog and not suitable for them as a therapy dog. But they wanted him, but were completely overwhelmed with the training of the animal."
Attacks on children had already occurred in the past. Although Judge Sabrina Tagwercher is of the opinion that "what happened is not nothing", she refrains from sentencing. She let the blameless man off the hook by settling the matter diversionally and imposing a fine of 1,200 euros on the dog owner. Reason: "There was no unprovoked cruelty to animals, but a trigger in the form of a bite."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.