At the Olympic opening ceremony
Trouble with security: incident on a German boat
Trouble with our neighbors! There was an unpleasant incident on the German team's boat at the Olympic opening ceremony in Paris. The athletes got into an argument with the security staff.
The Olympic Games were opened with an extraordinary ceremony on Friday evening. The athletes, who were brought to the Eiffel Tower in a boat parade on the Seine, and the 320,000 onlookers, were battered by pouring rain. As a result, athletes repeatedly fled below deck - including the German boat.
Much to the annoyance of security! They immediately sent the athletes back to the upper deck. The reason: because of the television images, all athletes should remain clearly visible above deck. But the Germans did not want to put up with this. They showed team spirit even before the competitions, as the entire German team left the upper deck together shortly afterwards.
Just don't catch a cold
The final show of the opening ceremony finally took place on the Trocadero and, according to RTL, only a handful of German athletes were still there. "The athletes have to take care of themselves so close to the competitions. Just don't catch a cold, common sense prevails now," said DOSB spokeswoman Eva Werthmann.
