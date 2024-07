Derby win for Bramberg, Neumarkt is out

This time, things went well for Straßwalchen without any trouble or injuries: Following Greiner's cruciate ligament rupture, Lettner (cruciate ligament tear and meniscus damage) and Schörghofer (pubic bone) were also ruled out. Nothing happened in the 1-0 win in Plainfeld. "The Young Guns did a great job. The season can come," said a satisfied coach Bernhard Huber-Rieder. Wildmann scored the golden goal (17th), after which the favorites missed further good opportunities at the 1st Landesliga returnees before the ball hit the bar on the other side in the final.