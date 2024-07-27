“The costs for the grid are borne by others”

Law is in the National Council

The next advantage: "Those who have PV systems draw less electricity from the grid and pay fewer fees. The problem is that the grid costs the same. These costs are then borne by the other customers." Smart meters could be used to counter this. However, a law is still needed as a basis for this. This is still in the National Council. "They have so far failed to pass it." After 15 years, the changeover to smart meters should be completed this year. "15 years for the introduction of a new technology is a long time," summarizes Urbantschitsch.