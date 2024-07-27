Unfair electricity bills
“The costs for the grid are borne by others”
Owners of photovoltaic systems would use less of the electricity grid and pay less for it. However, electricity customers without PV absorb the costs. The smart meter and a new law could put a stop to this, as Wolfgang Urbantschitsch, CEO of E-Control, explains. He also advocates monthly billing.
Wolfgang Urbantschitsch is head of the electricity and gas regulatory authority E-Control. He has read the reports about high credit notes or additional payments by Salzburg AG. He spoke to the "Krone" at the "Salzburg Summit". He says: "We know that these cases have increased since 2022 - in some cases high back payments or credits, this is a phenomenon that can be seen throughout Austria. We haven't noticed this specifically at Salzburg AG."
"You pay what you need"
He does not see a system in which the companies are deliberately forcing high back payments or credit notes, but criticizes poor consumption forecasts and therefore inaccurate partial amounts. His solution: "We advocate monthly electricity billing. You pay for what you use. The companies must make this possible for anyone who wants it." The smart meter bill would also have the advantage of being able to monitor and adjust your own energy consumption.
Law is in the National Council
The next advantage: "Those who have PV systems draw less electricity from the grid and pay fewer fees. The problem is that the grid costs the same. These costs are then borne by the other customers." Smart meters could be used to counter this. However, a law is still needed as a basis for this. This is still in the National Council. "They have so far failed to pass it." After 15 years, the changeover to smart meters should be completed this year. "15 years for the introduction of a new technology is a long time," summarizes Urbantschitsch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
