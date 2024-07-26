Government in default
Forced marriages: NEOS are now targeting Polaschek
200 forced marriages are concluded in Austria every year. In most cases, those affected are even minors. Although the government wanted to tackle this problem, there are no tangible results. NEOS politician Yannick Shetty now wants to put pressure on the Minister of Education.
Austria's children and young people are currently enjoying their summer vacation. Hardly anyone is already thinking about returning to school - and for some, it won't happen. In 2021, 54 suspected cases of forced marriage were reported to child and youth welfare services. In a research report by the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF), experts even estimate 200 forced marriages per year.
"In practice, it often happens that schoolgirls travel to their country of origin in the summer and get married there. For many of them, this is also the end of their school career - the girls do not return to Austria afterwards or are forced to take on a traditional role as a housewife," reads a parliamentary question from the NEOS.
It is barbaric to send young girls abroad to be forced into marriage.
Yannick Shetty, NEOS-Integrationssprecher
"This Stone Age practice must have no place in Austria. I expect Minister Polaschek to provide data and, above all, measures in this regard," says NEOS integration spokesperson Yannick Shetty.
Anchored in the government program
Shetty has been asking about this issue for years, most recently with a question to Justice Minister Alma Zadić. On page 24 of the government program, the ÖVP and the Greens agreed on a package of measures against forced marriages. The parties have resolved to "examine (also with reference to international examples) the raising of the marriage age to 18 and the prohibition of cousin marriages."
In addition, "inheritance and family law regulations (e.g. maintenance) should be evaluated and amended in the event of annulment of child marriages and multiple marriages." After four years of government work, neither a reform of marriage and partnership law nor a reform of child custody law has been implemented. He insists on the implementation of reforms announced several times by Justice Minister Alma Zadić. "It is unacceptable that we have been pointing out this problem for years, but young women are still being forced into marriages with adult men against their will in 2024. The government must take action here," says Shetty.
"Intensive cooperation with schools required"
Now the NEOS member is daring to make the next attempt and is getting to the heart of Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP): "A recently published status report by the FORMA project on forced marriage in Austria concluded that more intensive cooperation with schools is required," the NEOS explain their request. For example, Shetty wants to know "what services are currently available in schools to take preventative action against forced marriage?" Or what services are currently available for schoolgirls who have been married against their will?
It is unlikely that Martin Polaschek will have to deal with the issue as Minister of Education after the National Council elections in September. As reported, his days in top politics will probably be numbered after the election.
