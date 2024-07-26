Forced marriages: NEOS are now targeting Polaschek

In addition, "inheritance and family law regulations (e.g. maintenance) should be evaluated and amended in the event of annulment of child marriages and multiple marriages." After four years of government work, neither a reform of marriage and partnership law nor a reform of child custody law has been implemented. He insists on the implementation of reforms announced several times by Justice Minister Alma Zadić. "It is unacceptable that we have been pointing out this problem for years, but young women are still being forced into marriages with adult men against their will in 2024. The government must take action here," says Shetty.