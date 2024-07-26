Comeback fixed
Hirscher
Rule change in the Ski World Cup in favor of Marcel Hirscher! The 8-time overall winner receives a newly introduced wild card for the season opener on October 27 in Sölden, where he will start with bib number 31 - and thus celebrate his comeback 2051 days after his last race!
At the press conference on Wednesday, Marcel Hirscher was still worried about when he would be able to catch up in the world rankings in order to start the race with an attractive bib number on his comeback - but he no longer has to worry about that!
The FIS rule change is already in place - and it states that there will be "wild cards" for returning skiers with immediate effect. At the World Cup start in Sölden on October 27, the comeback star can therefore start the race with bib number 31.
After the FIS spring meeting in Portoroz, athlete spokespersons Verena Stauffer and Daniel Yule confronted FIS Race Director Markus Waldner with the idea of a wild card. Naturally inspired by Marcel Hirscher's comeback plan. They argued that such "free cards" also exist in other sports.
FIS President Eliasch gave the green light
Waldner referred the athlete duo to the FIS President - and Johan Eliasch was more than happy with the idea. All bureaucratic obstacles were quickly cleared out of the way, the wild card was already decided at the FIS Congress in Reykjavik - now that the FIS Council has also given its blessing, everything is a done deal.
Waldner: "Everyone is looking forward to Hirscher's return, everyone wants to see him duel with the current racers. That has its appeal, no question about it."
Certain criteria for wild card
The (new) rule states that a wild card can be awarded to racers who have not competed in a race for at least two years and who were Olympic/World Champions and/or overall World Cup winners. Discipline World Cup winners must have celebrated at least five individual victories this season in order to benefit from this regulation.
Hirscher will move to New Zealand at the beginning of August and train there for three weeks. A maximum of four races were also planned there in order to improve his position in the world rankings. Marcel can now take a really relaxed approach to this. Lucas Braathen, on the other hand, is returning to the World Cup after a one-year break - one year too little.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.