Woman with civil courage
Dog in hot car: “Police didn’t help”
A case in Kapfenberg is causing outrage: a Styrian man locked his dog in the trunk of his car in the midday heat - "but the police didn't help".
"The dog didn't bark - he screamed when he was finally allowed out of his prison!" Stunned, a reader describes her horrific experience last week in Kapfenberg. A car was parked in front of a store with a sheepdog locked in the trunk. "I told the owner to open it - but he didn't." A verbal argument ensued, other passers-by took sides with the woman and called the police. They came - after a long time. But they didn't do anything.
What to do in an emergency?
Civil courage is called for when you see an animal suffering in a car - and in the current heat, minutes can make the difference between life and death. Should you break a window in an emergency? We have asked.
- What should you do if a dog is in distress but the owner cannot be found or is unresponsive?
Don't look away! In an emergency, call the police immediately on 133 and the operator will find the nearest available patrol.
- Can I smash a car window?
The police advise against this because it could lead to problems with damage to property. Of course, as animal lovers always emphasize on social media, many people would do this in an emergency.
- Is the police animal-friendly?
Spokesperson Fritz Grundnig emphasizes that the classic photos of duck families being helped across the road already show this. Awareness is already raised during basic training.
"The windows were only opened a crack and the dog owner was allowed to continue shopping," says the woman, who showed so much exemplary civil courage, stunned. "The police, 'my friend and helper', I can't understand why they didn't help. On the contrary!"
Considerable criticism of the police - someone shows courageous civil courage and is then "left alone" by the police - while an animal is condemned to suffer?
Police spokesman Fritz Grundnig confirms the incident, but says that the dog was not in a "worrying condition" and that the reaction was proportionate. He emphasizes that the police force is animal-friendly and that this is an important part of their professional training. Admittedly, he qualifies, the extent would be individual.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
