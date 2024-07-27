Dog in hot car: “Police didn’t help”

Civil courage is called for when you see an animal suffering in a car - and in the current heat, minutes can make the difference between life and death. Should you break a window in an emergency? We have asked.

What should you do if a dog is in distress but the owner cannot be found or is unresponsive?

Don't look away! In an emergency, call the police immediately on 133 and the operator will find the nearest available patrol.

Can I smash a car window?

The police advise against this because it could lead to problems with damage to property. Of course, as animal lovers always emphasize on social media, many people would do this in an emergency.

Is the police animal-friendly?

Spokesperson Fritz Grundnig emphasizes that the classic photos of duck families being helped across the road already show this. Awareness is already raised during basic training.