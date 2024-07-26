Airbnb promotion
Rent Philipp Lahm’s house – for €21 per night
Live like a world champion! No joke, you can rent Philipp Lahm's house on Lake Tegernsee for a whole €21 per night via Airbnb.
"I thought it was a great idea to give other people the opportunity to spend a night in my house," explains Lahm, 2014 World Champion, in an interview with "AD-Magazin". The idea became reality. In fact, Airbnb has a relevant offer that is sure to make soccer fans' mouths water: From October 18 to 19, the Lahm house on Tegernsee in Bavaria can be rented de facto. And there's a treat on top. "As a good host, I will of course welcome the guests personally." Treat number two: two tickets for an FC Bayern match are also included. And all this - in reference to the former shirt number of the legendary left-back - for a whole 21 euros.
Lots of memorabilia
There have probably been more uninspired PR campaigns on the planet. Especially as the house is not only huge - including several bedrooms, a garden with a view of the lake and an indoor pool - but is also decorated with all kinds of memorabilia and souvenirs from the host's career. "Football has always been part of my life, so it's only logical that this is also reflected in the house," explains Lahm.
Where does Lahm spend the night?
And anyway: "I like being a host and as a footballer I travel all over the world." So it was a logical conclusion to offer soccer fans this opportunity. Whether he will be preparing breakfast himself is as unclear as the answer to the question of where Lahm himself will be staying on that date. But perhaps he will find Airbnb accommodation for 21 euros.
By the way: the application period starts on August 7.
