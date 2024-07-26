Looking forward to the future
Van der Bellen: “We don’t need to be afraid!”
Following his incendiary speech in Bregenz, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen focused on Austria's positive aspects at the Salzburg Festival on Friday: "We don't need to be afraid. We can look forward to the future!"
"Some people expect me to dish it out properly at events like this," said Austria's President right at the beginning of his opening speech. Unlike in Bregenz, Alexander Van der Bellen was brimming with optimism and confidence in Salzburg, even telling a joke in the course of his speech.
Guests of honor
- Keynote speaker Nina Khrushcheva
- Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen
- Czech President Petr Pave
- Former Federal President Heinz Fischer
- Archbishop Franz Lackner
- From the government: Werner Kogler, Magnus Brunner, Caroline Edstadler, Leonore Gewessler, Martin Kocher, Alexander Schallenberg, Andrea Maier.
"This is not who we are": How do we want to be?
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen invited the audience at the Salzburg Festival to take part in a thought experiment: "If you close your eyes and imagine our beautiful Austria, what comes to mind?"
"What are we like? What do we want to be like?" asked the Federal President, referring to his "That's not who we are" statement after the Ibiza video was published. For Van der Bellen, Austria is more than just picturesque villages in the Alps, mountains and green meadows or Falco in a Mozart wig:
- Our curiosity,
- sociability
- our pragmatism and
- the beautiful, the grand staging
would make up our country. Despite all the positive and beautiful aspects, the President also reminds us in his speech of the many "big decisions" facing the country: "And I'm not just talking about the National Council elections in September: Climate. Energy. Migration. Security. Peace. Freedom."
Let's not make decisions full of fear. But full of confidence!
Van der Bellen called on people not to succumb to fear, not to be afraid, but to see the future as a beautiful place, because: "We are Austria. We'll manage!"
However, the President couldn't resist a little political side blow: "We don't need to be afraid of being embedded in something that is supposedly constantly dictating to us - on the contrary." In times like these, a united Europe is vital for survival.
"It's a good country"
Van der Bellen ended his speech with words from the writer Franz Grillparzer: "Franz Grillparzer summed up what I have been talking about for twelve minutes in one sentence. It reads: 'It is a good country'." The Salzburg Festival is now open!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
