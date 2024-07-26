"A raven black day"
Olympic Games out for Lea Siegl! Horse not approved
Lea Siegl is out of the Olympics even before the official opening: The horse Fighting Line, with which she was due to compete in the eventing competition on Saturday, did not pass the health test on Friday morning and is therefore not allowed to compete. "We are all deeply upset. It's a pitch-black day for the eventing team," said Thomas Tesch, Head of Eventing, in an initial reaction afterwards.
"This came out of the blue for all of us and is actually inexplicable," said Tesch. "Perhaps Fighting Line got confused by all the cameras and people." The gelding, with whom Siegl had expected to finish in the top ten, had been completely unobjectionable in training and during the veterinary checks. "Fighting Line didn't show anything at all."
Impurities in the rhythm
However, during the first pre-training test as part of the official conformation test on Friday in Versailles, the horse showed irregularities in the rhythm and was taken to the holding box for examination, where there were again no complaints. However, after Fighting Line again showed imprecision in the second test, the horse was refused permission to start.
Lea Siegl is now condemned to watch. After Fighting Line had presented himself fit until the end, "there was no reason to bring Lea Siegl's replacement horse to Versailles". Harald Ambros' horse Vitorio du Montet passed the health check without any problems. "Now we have to do everything we can to support Harald Ambros," said Tesch.
The dressage team already had to be changed on Thursday. Instead of Christian Schumach, Stefan Lehfellner, who was previously nominated as a substitute rider, will be used in the competitions starting on Tuesday.
Even before the journey to Paris, Te Quiero, Schumach's Olympic horse, was judged not to be "fit to compete" during a final veterinary check, as slight irregularities in the gait were found.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.