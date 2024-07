How we scroll to our “doom” and what can help

Keeping users glued to their screens for as long as possible is the goal of ad-financed social networks such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok with their seemingly endless news feeds, which are fed around the clock with new content vying for our attention using sophisticated algorithms. As a result, we spend more time consuming content than we would usually like. Experts refer to this phenomenon as "doomscrolling" - and we do indeed seem to be scrolling to our own "doom" by scrolling through short videos and the like for hours on end ...