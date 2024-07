Berrettini and Hanfmann in the Kitzbühel semi-finals

Hanfmann, who had already reached the final in the Gamsstadt in 2020, beat Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild 7:6(2),6:4 in the first quarter-final on Thursday. Former top ten player Berrettini, who had also won the tournament in Gstaad on clay last week, defeated Nicolas Moreno de Alboran 7:6(5),6:3. The US American had eliminated Lukas Neumayer, the last Austrian player in the Kitzbühel singles, in the round of 16 the day before.