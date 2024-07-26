10 bicycle trailers tested – all failed!

There are something like two test winners after all

When comparing the overall scores, it is nevertheless possible to name test winners. At the top are the Thule Chariot Cab2 (1300 euros) and Qeridoo Kidgoo 2 Fidlock Edition (995 euros), both of which received an average score of 4.6. They are followed by Hamax Traveller (370 euros), Hauck Dryk Duo (400 euros) and Thule Chariot Lite1 (750 euros), three models with a score of 4.9. The two "test winners", which are among the more expensive models in the test, owe their slightly better overall scores to their "good" to "very good" results in the "Safety and durability" section.