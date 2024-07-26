For transporting children
10 bicycle trailers tested – all failed!
Stiftung Warentest tested 10 bicycle trailers for transporting children in the price range from 350 to 1300 euros. Instead of a broad grading scale with winners and losers, in this case all the test subjects failed.
Either concentrations of harmful substances in plastics and/or safety deficiencies led to a downgrade. In all cases, the testers therefore awarded a "poor" rating. None of the trailers tested can therefore really be recommended, the testers concluded.
In terms of safety, the models Thule Coaster XT (350 euros), Hamax Cocoon (1100 euros) and Kid Vaaya 2 (900 euros) and Kid Keeke 1 (750 euros) from Croozer failed. Complaints included hard components, too little distance between the ground and the head during a 180-degree rollover and breakage or tearing of the drawbar coupling. Irrespective of these defects, Stiftung Warentest generally advises parents to buckle up children in trailers and equip them with a helmet.
All have pollutant problems
The pollutant balance in this comparison test was negative without exception. For example, nine out of ten models had high concentrations of banned fluorine compounds (PFAS) in the seat covers and textiles. In the Thule Coaster XT (350 euros), there were high levels of a quantity of PFAS that is currently still permitted but will be banned in the future. Therefore, a "sufficient" was awarded in this case. However, the Thule model with the aforementioned drawbar breakage failed the test.
According to the product test, the fluorine compounds (PFAS) in question do not pose a direct health risk, but as they are not degradable, they spread worldwide and can accumulate in living organisms. However, "problematic" pollutants such as PAHs, phthalates and chlorinated kerosenes have also been detected in handles, harnesses and walls.
There are something like two test winners after all
When comparing the overall scores, it is nevertheless possible to name test winners. At the top are the Thule Chariot Cab2 (1300 euros) and Qeridoo Kidgoo 2 Fidlock Edition (995 euros), both of which received an average score of 4.6. They are followed by Hamax Traveller (370 euros), Hauck Dryk Duo (400 euros) and Thule Chariot Lite1 (750 euros), three models with a score of 4.9. The two "test winners", which are among the more expensive models in the test, owe their slightly better overall scores to their "good" to "very good" results in the "Safety and durability" section.
