Lowest fees: Medical Association increases pressure

No cap brings 10 percent more fee

If the billing restrictions were removed, general practitioners would be left with 10 percent more fees alone, they say. On the other hand, there is good news regarding the 100 additional doctor positions announced by the federal government. Two of the three positions will be filled in the fall, a paediatrician will come to Großpetersdorf and a new psychiatry specialist position will be filled in Eisenstadt. The third position is to be in the area of primary care, but the Medical Association is not yet satisfied with the remuneration model.