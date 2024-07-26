Negotiations with ÖGK
Lowest fees: Medical Association increases pressure
Collective bargaining with the Austrian Health Insurance Fund will be resumed in the fall. The list of demands is long, but the main aim is to achieve higher fees.
Private doctors' practices are booming, and health insurance jobs are unpopular. For patients, this means longer waiting times or higher costs. The trend has also arrived in Burgenland, even though the province is pursuing its own path with its offensive strategy in healthcare in order to provide people with the best healthcare close to home and security of supply. Historically, Burgenland has had to contend with a major problem - particularly in the area of general medicine - namely the worst rates for panel doctors in Austria.
Little interest in tenders
A situation that the Medical Association has been struggling with for many years, but is no longer satisfied with. When the collective bargaining negotiations with the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) for 2025 are resumed in the autumn, making the statutory health insurance doctor system in Burgenland more attractive will be at the top of the list of demands, including higher fees.
Anti-performance contract as reason for medical association
The battle for GPs in Burgenland has been a tireless one for years. A recent advertisement showed this once again: out of eleven advertised GP positions, there were seven applicants for five specialist positions. Those for general medical practices in Eisenstadt, Großpetersdorf and Neudörfl once again remained without any expressions of interest. According to the chamber, the hope of filling these vacancies is diminishing every day, which it sees as a result of the "performance-unfriendly" contract with ÖGK.
No cap brings 10 percent more fee
If the billing restrictions were removed, general practitioners would be left with 10 percent more fees alone, they say. On the other hand, there is good news regarding the 100 additional doctor positions announced by the federal government. Two of the three positions will be filled in the fall, a paediatrician will come to Großpetersdorf and a new psychiatry specialist position will be filled in Eisenstadt. The third position is to be in the area of primary care, but the Medical Association is not yet satisfied with the remuneration model.
Outpatient clinic to fill the gap
There is also movement regarding the establishment of an outpatient clinic in Güssing. The center is intended to fill the gaps that have opened up among the resident doctors, particularly in the field of gynaecology. According to Governor Hans Peter Doskozil's office, negotiations are underway regarding real estate options in the town and there is confidence that a solution will be found by the end of the year. The outpatient clinic is a medium-term project and is also in progress.
