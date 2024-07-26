Despite the crisis: short-time work hardly an issue in Styria

"Use short-time work restrictively"

Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Styrian Minister for Economic Affairs, echoes this sentiment: "However, as many companies are still complaining about a shortage of skilled workers and labor despite the weakening economy, the instrument of short-time work should generally be used restrictively. However, if a company is considered a central employer for a peripheral region, this should be taken into account when assessing whether short-time work should be granted." The Federation of Austrian Industries is also in favor of taking a close look at each individual case.